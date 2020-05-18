'Champions for a reason': Neil Lennon urges Celtic fans not to let detractors steal joy of another Premiership title

Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Sport: Celtic manager Neil Lennon has a message for the club's supporters after their ninth title in a row was confirmed https:/… 50 minutes ago Belfast Telegraph Sport Celtic manager Neil Lennon has a message for the club's supporters after their ninth title in a row was confirmed https://t.co/NxqO2QjZtu 50 minutes ago Mark Brown ‘While many will seek to challenge us, The title is ours and we deserve it. We are indeed champions for a reason’ N… https://t.co/pG84AmT87J 59 minutes ago