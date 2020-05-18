Global  

'Champions for a reason': Neil Lennon urges Celtic fans not to let detractors steal joy of another Premiership title

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the club's detractors shouldn't be allowed to steal the joy of the club's ninth successive Scottish Premiership title.
News video: Celtic crowned champions as Scottish season cut short

Celtic crowned champions as Scottish season cut short 00:36

 The Hoops confirmed their ninth straight title after the SPFL board declared Scotland's top-flight season over. Rangers, who finished second, and Hearts, who are now relegated, reportedly opposed the move.

