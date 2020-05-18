'Champions for a reason': Neil Lennon urges Celtic fans not to let detractors steal joy of another Premiership title
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the club's detractors shouldn't be allowed to steal the joy of the club's ninth successive Scottish Premiership title.
The Hoops confirmed their ninth straight title after the SPFL board declared Scotland's top-flight season over. Rangers, who finished second, and Hearts, who are now relegated, reportedly opposed the move. Celtic crowned champions as Scottish season cut short 00:36
