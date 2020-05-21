Global  

Coronavirus Ayrshire: Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland's plan to ease lockdown

Daily Record Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Coronavirus Ayrshire: Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland's plan to ease lockdownThe First Minister announced a range of measures to lift Scotland out of lockdown.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Scotland aims to ease lockdown on May 28

Scotland aims to ease lockdown on May 28 01:51

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says a "route map" will be published on Thursday for the paths out of lockdown in Scotland. She said the reproduction rate of the virus will be outlined, along with taking into account the findings of the weekly National Records of Scotland report.

Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week [Video]

Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week

Nicola Sturgeon reveals her four-point plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown in Scotland, but she cautioned stricter measures may be put in place if progress in tackling the virus falters. Scots will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Scotland aims to ease lockdown restrictions from 28th May [Video]

Scotland aims to ease lockdown restrictions from 28th May

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament that Scotland intends to begin easing lockdown restrictions from Thursday 28th May. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published

Ayrshire on brink of 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Ayrshire on brink of 1,000 confirmed coronavirus casesThe figures were released on the back of Nicola Sturgeon announcing a range of measures to ease Scotland out of lockdown earlier today.
Daily Record

Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon lays out roadmap for easing Scotland's lockdown from next week

Scotland will begin to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown in phases starting from next week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Independent

