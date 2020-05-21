Global  

Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A hospital cleaner who challenged Boris Johnson over a fee levied on migrant workers in the NHS has said he is “proud and honoured” to have played a role in pressuring the Government into a U-turn.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: PM drops NHS fee for migrant health workers

PM drops NHS fee for migrant health workers 02:31

 In his first major U-turn, Boris Johnson has dropped the £400 surcharge for migrant health and care workers using the NHS.

Doctor pays tribute to NHS nurse who died after contracting coronavirus [Video]

Doctor pays tribute to NHS nurse who died after contracting coronavirus

A doctor who lost a friend and fellow health care professional to coronavirus has called for the UK to recognise the contribution of migrant workers after the pandemic. Mr Salah Hammouche is a former..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Migrant NHS cleaner behind viral vide...

Hassan Akkad helped force a Government U-turn on a policy excluding support staff from a scheme offered to other migrant NHS workers.
Express and Star

Tory MP backs call to scrap NHS fee for overseas carers

A leading Tory MP has supported Labour’s call to scrap the fees some overseas health workers are charged to use the NHS.
Belfast Telegraph

