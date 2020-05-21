Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () A hospital cleaner who challenged Boris Johnson over a fee levied on migrant workers in the NHS has said he is “proud and honoured” to have played a role in pressuring the Government into a U-turn.
A doctor who lost a friend and fellow health care professional to coronavirus has called for the UK to recognise the contribution of migrant workers after the pandemic. Mr Salah Hammouche is a former..
