Related videos from verified sources Members of the public shout 'resign' as Dominic Cummings arrives home



Dominic Cummings is confronted by angry members of the public upon his return home from Downing Street on Sunday evening, following accusations that he broke lockdown rules by visiting his parents in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 11 hours ago Labour: PM has 'failed test' in not sacking Cummings



Labour leader Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson has failed a huge test in failing to sack Dominic Cummings over allegations he broke lockdown rules. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09 Published 15 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Belfast Telegraph Live updates: Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings #coronavirus | #COVID19… https://t.co/Iiy42tsRkZ 2 minutes ago Evening Express Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings https://t.co/YvYD2L3Sje https://t.co/2HMBD3OWPO 38 minutes ago