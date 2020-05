The part of Cummings row everybody is discussing - but Gove says is 'irrelevant' Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Boris Johnson's chief adviser Mr Cummings opened up to the media on Monday about his stay in County Durham amid lockdown restrictions. Boris Johnson's chief adviser Mr Cummings opened up to the media on Monday about his stay in County Durham amid lockdown restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this