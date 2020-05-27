Global  

Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham is now a hilarious Grindr meme and it’s honestly kind of beautiful

PinkNews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
In what was truly an inevitable news article, people have made fake Grindr profiles of Dominic Cummings, poking fun of the British prime minister’s aide for flouting lockdown rules. We had to do it to him. The controversial chief special advisor to Boris Johnson was spotted by a handful of Twitter users on Tuesday...
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: 'There are unanswered questions I couldn't defend'

'There are unanswered questions I couldn't defend' 04:13

 Douglas Ross on why he resigned as junior minister following Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip defence.

