Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham is now a hilarious Grindr meme and it’s honestly kind of beautiful
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () In what was truly an inevitable news article, people have made fake Grindr profiles of Dominic Cummings, poking fun of the British prime minister’s aide for flouting lockdown rules. We had to do it to him. The controversial chief special advisor to Boris Johnson was spotted by a handful of Twitter users on Tuesday...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us..