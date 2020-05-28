Boris Johnson announces lockdown easing amid Cummings row
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet outside provided they stay two metres apart as Boris Johnson announced a “cautious” easing of lockdown rules amid a continuing row over Dominic Cummings.
Dominic Cummings may have committed "a minor breach" of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, according to Durham police. The force issued a statement on the..
