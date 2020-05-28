Global  

Boris Johnson announces lockdown easing amid Cummings row

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet outside provided they stay two metres apart as Boris Johnson announced a “cautious” easing of lockdown rules amid a continuing row over Dominic Cummings.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson 'regrets' pain caused by Dominic Cummings saga

Boris Johnson 'regrets' pain caused by Dominic Cummings saga 01:01

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does regret the pain caused by Dominic Cummings' decision to break lockdown restrictions and travel to County Durham.

