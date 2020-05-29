Bob Weighton, the world's oldest man, dies at his home in Alton aged 112
The former teacher and engineer, from Hampshire, took the title of the oldest man in the world in February.
The world’s oldest man, Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, has died aged 112 from cancer, his family has confirmed to PA. World's oldest man dies aged 112 00:32
