Bob Weighton, the world's oldest man, dies at his home in Alton aged 112

Surrey Mirror Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Bob Weighton, the world's oldest man, dies at his home in Alton aged 112. The former teacher and engineer, from Hampshire, took the title of the oldest man in the world in February.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: World's oldest man dies aged 112

World's oldest man dies aged 112 00:32

 The world’s oldest man, Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, has died aged 112 from cancer, his family has confirmed to PA.

World's oldest man - Bob Weighton - dies at the age of 112

Bob Weighton - the world’s oldest man - has died from cancer at the age of 112, his family have confirmed.
Bob Weighton death: World's oldest man dies aged 112 from cancer

The world's oldest man, Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, has died aged 112 from cancer, his family has confirmed to PA.
