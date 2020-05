ARUNI Forbes removes โฆ@KylieJennerโฉโ€™s billionaire status from its rankings with an exposรฉ of the lies, inflated financialโ€ฆ https://t.co/DUZVKRdpnl 1 hour ago serge fortin An half... being just as swamp as the other half. https://t.co/Z1opr9EuGl 2 hours ago No more oil wars James The 'woke' 1% are playing you. Forbes Exposes Kylie Jenner's "Web Of Lies", Says "Youngest Self-Made Billionaire" Oโ€ฆ https://t.co/CBRkL17RpM 2 hours ago Irish Examiner Kylie Jenner: Forbes removes reality star from billionaire list https://t.co/KL6onbvFr9 2 hours ago BreakingNews.ie Kylie Jenner: Forbes removes reality star from billionaire list https://t.co/FEaWm9rrZS 2 hours ago DTN Breaking News Kylie Jenner: Forbes removes reality star from billionaire list 2 hours ago serge fortin They already working on something that gonna make rich people's life very boring... as boring as poor people's life. https://t.co/Z1opr9EuGl 3 hours ago fijivillage ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜‡๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ž๐˜†๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฒ ๐—๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ #EntertainmentNews ๐Ÿค‘https://t.co/YFtksZMm3E 4 hours ago