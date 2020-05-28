Professor Van-Tam's clear message about Dominic Cummings

BACL RT @birmingham_live: Deputy chief medical officer gives clear message about Dominic Cummings https://t.co/ns2hzHYW5V 11 minutes ago Birmingham Live Deputy chief medical officer gives clear message about Dominic Cummings https://t.co/ns2hzHYW5V 45 minutes ago Kim Barrett Given that Professor Van Tam clearly cares more about promoting a clear & responsible public health message than he… https://t.co/RHaY93fgaW 1 hour ago Clare_bear ღ RT @EYFS_TfW_Guru: Not totally convinced of the ’downward’ trend today. I'll admit I'm feeling quite uneasy about the easing of ’lockdown’.… 2 hours ago Emma Flockton 𝕄ℂℂ𝕋 Not totally convinced of the ’downward’ trend today. I'll admit I'm feeling quite uneasy about the easing of ’lockd… https://t.co/zq50IBMRkU 2 hours ago