Professor Van-Tam's clear message about Dominic Cummings

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Professor Van-Tam's clear message about Dominic CummingsThe deputy chief medical officer made it clear the lockdown rules were for ALL.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Government medic: Lockdown rules clear and apply to all

Government medic: Lockdown rules clear and apply to all 00:44

 The coronavirus rules are clear and apply to everybody, according to one of the Government’s top medics. Deputy chief medical officer for England, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam was asked whether people in authority should obey the rules as a Government minister was asked about Dominic Cummings.

