Professor Van-Tam's clear message about Dominic Cummings
The deputy chief medical officer made it clear the lockdown rules were for ALL.
The coronavirus rules are clear and apply to everybody, according to one of the Government’s top medics. Deputy chief medical officer for England, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam was asked whether people in authority should obey the rules as a Government minister was asked about Dominic Cummings. Government medic: Lockdown rules clear and apply to all 00:44
