Hancock says ‘black lives matter’ as report shows Covid-19 risk to BAME people

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted “black lives matter” as he published a new review which found black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people are at significantly higher risk of dying from Covid-19.
News video: Black Lives Matter activists block Los Angeles highway amid George Floyd protests

Black Lives Matter activists block Los Angeles highway amid George Floyd protests 00:45

 Black Lives Matter activists briefly blocked Los Angeles' 405 freeway amid the riots protesting George Floyd's murder.

