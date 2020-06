Government accused of ‘colour blind approach’ after review of BAME virus deaths Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Windrush campaigner has accused the Government of taking a “colour blind approach” in tackling Covid-19 after a review found black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people are more likely to die from the virus. 👓 View full article

