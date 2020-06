🌎 Sarwar 🌐 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson slams US police killing of #GeorgeFloyd as 'inexcusable' https://t.co/KOqHyMYnwA 6 seconds ago 🏳️‍🌈 RT @SoozUK: Starmer, Ian Blackford and now Beth Rigby have all asked Boris Johnson today if he condemns Trump's handling of the protests ov… 10 seconds ago Juliette Torrez RT @Telegraph: 🖤 Boris Johnson says he was appalled and sickened to see what happened to George Floyd. Asked about the #BlackLivesMatter p… 19 seconds ago RED STORM RT @talkRADIO: Should Boris Johnson talk to Donald Trump about the death of George Floyd? What should he say? https://t.co/Z6qR0gIqAG 22 seconds ago Aidan RT @SashaALawson: @BIZZLESBLESSING @libraszns https://t.co/IUzGwbaWOm #speakupBoris Demand the UK gov condemns Floyd's murder 23 seconds ago 𝕕𝕖𝕧 RT @esmeatgrlpwr: The U.K. government must break their silence and condemn the murder of George Floyd and the US government’s response http… 28 seconds ago Stephanie Mensah RT @Brexit: "Racism, racist violence, has no place in our society" A reporter asks Boris Johnson for his message to Donald Trump, after Ge… 2 minutes ago ExaminerLive Boris Johnson says 'racism has no place in our society' after being asked about the death of George Floyd and the m… https://t.co/mxAT6Q2VLH 2 minutes ago