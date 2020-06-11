|
Ginny Weasley declares ‘trans women are women’ as Harry Potter actor Bonnie Wright joins fierce backlash against JK Rowling
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Harry Potter actor Bonnie Wright is the latest of the franchise’s stars to defend trans people after JK Rowling made her latest ‘gender critical’ tirade. Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the film series, ended days of silence on the subject last night with a simple but effective tweet. “If Harry...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this