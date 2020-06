Stripping Shamima Begum of her British citizenship exposed her to a “real risk” that she would face the death penalty in Iraq or Bangladesh, her lawyers have...

Shamima Begum: British citizenship of former Isis bride should be restored, court of appeal told 'The only things that are clear are that Shamima Begum was a child when she left the UK and had been influenced to do so,' says her lawyer

Independent 7 hours ago