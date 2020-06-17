Global  

No 10 refuses to say whether Boris Johnson has had contact with Richard Desmond PM

Independent Wednesday, 17 June 2020
A senior Downing Street source today refused three times to say whether Boris Johnson has had contact with property developer Richard Desmond while prime minister, amid continuing controversy over a disputed planning application.
