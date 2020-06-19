Global  

Labour members plead with Keir Starmer, Marsha de Cordova and the party to come out swinging for trans rights in the wake of alleged Tory attacks

PinkNews Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Trans and cis ally Labour activists have accused leader Keir Starmer of “complicit silence” in the face of reports the Tories plan to attack trans rights. Several trans Labour activists told PinkNews that their membership is “hanging by a thread” in the wake of Starmer’s “deafening...
