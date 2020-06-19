|
Labour members plead with Keir Starmer, Marsha de Cordova and the party to come out swinging for trans rights in the wake of alleged Tory attacks
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Trans and cis ally Labour activists have accused leader Keir Starmer of “complicit silence” in the face of reports the Tories plan to attack trans rights. Several trans Labour activists told PinkNews that their membership is “hanging by a thread” in the wake of Starmer’s “deafening...
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this