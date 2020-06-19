Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laverne Cox shares powerful message of Black freedom in stirring Juneteenth address

PinkNews Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Laverne Cox has shared a powerful message about the need for Black people to take their freedom in a video to mark Juneteenth 2020. Juneteenth is observed each year on June 19 to mark the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates the day in 1865 when troops, led by General Gordon Granger, … Continued The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: What Is Juneteenth?

What Is Juneteenth? 01:06

 What Is Juneteenth? Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but Texas's small Union presence meant slavery continued....

Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift marks Juneteenth with message highlighting significance of holiday [Video]

Taylor Swift marks Juneteenth with message highlighting significance of holiday

Taylor Swift has marked Juneteenth with a message highlighting the significance of the holiday and she shared an article from The Root that included a video of its history, when the Emancipation..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Why We Celebrate Juneteenth [Video]

Why We Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth commemorates Black American freedom, achievement and the continued pursuit for equality. Its popularity signifies black pride and is a symbol of how far America has come and how much further..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:26Published
5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually [Video]

5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually

5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually.As a result of the global pandemic, many celebrations have beencanceled or moved online.Here are five ways to celebrate Juneteenth virtually.Juneteenth Music..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this