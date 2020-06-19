Laverne Cox shares powerful message of Black freedom in stirring Juneteenth address
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Laverne Cox has shared a powerful message about the need for Black people to take their freedom in a video to mark Juneteenth 2020. Juneteenth is observed each year on June 19 to mark the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates the day in 1865 when troops, led by General Gordon Granger, … Continued The...
What Is Juneteenth? Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but Texas's small Union presence meant slavery continued....
Juneteenth commemorates Black American freedom, achievement and the continued pursuit for equality. Its popularity signifies black pride and is a symbol of how far America has come and how much further..