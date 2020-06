Related videos from verified sources Three people killed in Reading stabbing attack



Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 6 hours ago Nigerian Man Fires Machine Gun at People From Balcony



KENT, UNITED KINGDOM — A Nigerian man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offenses after reports he opened fire from a penthouse balcony in Chatham, Kent. The gunman, identified as.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:40 Published on April 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Reading stabbing: Three dead and more injured as police investigate terror motive in park attack Three people have been killed in a suspected terror attack in aReading park A Libyan man has been arrested on suspicion of launching the rampage as groups of...

Independent 10 hours ago





Tweets about this