Stabbing at U.K. Park Is Declared a ‘Terrorist Incident’

Seattle Times Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
LONDON — A stabbing attack at a park in southern England that left three people dead Saturday is being investigated as a “terrorist incident,” police officials said Sunday. The attack happened around 7 p.m. at Forbury Gardens in the town of Reading, Thames Valley Police said. A Black Lives Matter protest had been held there […]
