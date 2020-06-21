Stabbing at U.K. Park Is Declared a ‘Terrorist Incident’

A 25-year-old man stabbed several park-goers with a knife, killing three of them. The U.K.'s Counter Terrorism Policing unit has declared it a terrorist incident...

3 slain in stabbing at UK park; police say motive unclear LONDON (AP) — British police say three people were killed in a summer-evening stabbing attack in a park in the town of Reading, and add that it is “not...

Seattle Times 1 day ago Also reported by • Independent

