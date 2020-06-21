Stabbing at U.K. Park Is Declared a ‘Terrorist Incident’
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () LONDON — A stabbing attack at a park in southern England that left three people dead Saturday is being investigated as a “terrorist incident,” police officials said Sunday. The attack happened around 7 p.m. at Forbury Gardens in the town of Reading, Thames Valley Police said. A Black Lives Matter protest had been held there […]
Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.
A 25-year-old man stabbed several park-goers with a knife, killing three of them. The U.K.'s Counter Terrorism Policing unit has declared it a terrorist incident... NPR Also reported by •Daily Record •NYTimes.com •Independent