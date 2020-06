What is the Covid-19 alert level system?



The UK’s four chief medical officers have lowered the country’s Covid-19 alert level from four to three after a “steady decrease” in cases It comes weeks after the Government defended easing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 13 hours ago

Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday



Boris Johnson will on Tuesday unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4, and announce the result of the review of the two-metre social-distancing rule. The Prime Minister will first.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago