Windies warm up under watchful eye of Holder as intra-squad match is drawn Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

West Indies captain Jason Holder maintained a watching brief as the tourists’ three-day intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford ended with half-centuries from Sheyne Moseley, Shane Dowrich and Shamarh Brooks. 👓 View full article

