One News Page
>
UK News
>
The Dixie Chicks change their name to The Chicks
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
The Dixie Chicks change their name to The Chicks
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
The Dixie Chicks have changed their name to The Chicks.
View full article


Related news from verified sources
The Dixie Chicks Change Their Name, Dropping the ‘Dixie’
The platinum-selling country trio will be known as the Chicks, the latest example of sweeping cultural changes brought on by nationwide protests spotlighting...
NYTimes.com
2 hours ago
The Dixie Chicks are changing their name to The Chicks: 'We want to meet this moment'
"We want to meet this moment," reads a message posted on the site, signed by members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago
The Dixie Chicks Change Name To Exclude The Word Dixie Amid Heightened Discussions Of Racism
'We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters'
Daily Caller
2 hours ago
