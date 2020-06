Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in Brazil: Copacabana's beach filled with symbolic graves



Activists turned Brazil’s most iconic tourist spot into a mock cemetery to memorialise those who died of COVID-19. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago Europe's tourist trade flickers back to life



Tourist sites and businesses around Europe and the Middle East are opening up again. How many tourists will turn up though, remains very uncertain. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published on June 1, 2020 Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds



Air ambulances treated three people seriously injured after jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset on England's south coast. Video shows helicopters at the scene at the popular tourist.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:47 Published on May 30, 2020

Tweets about this