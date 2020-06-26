Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak to set 'exceptionally high' bar for company bailouts in warning to corporate giants

Independent Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
'This is taxpayers' money. I shouldn't be sitting here trying to pick winners'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician

Chancellor Rishi Sunak to boost vacancies at job centre

 Plan expected to be unveiled in 'mini-Budget' next week.
Independent

Pity poor Rishi Sunak for being charged with delivering Boris Johnson's slogan 'build back greener'

 The behaviour changes required by coronavirus and those needed for the climate emergency seem similar, but the analogy is flawed
Independent

Lockdown: Rishi Sunak urges public to head back to pubs and restaurants to help save economy

 Chancellor says UK needs to 'relearn what it's like to go out again'
Independent

Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges

 Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds to call for a 'jobs, jobs, jobs' economic plan from the government
Independent
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant [Video]

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in the Isle of Dogs, London, to see how businesses are putting social distancing measures in place. It comes after the Government announced that on July 4th all pubs and restaurants can reopen if rules are followed to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak to set 'exceptionally high' bar for company bailouts in warning to corporate giants

 'This is taxpayers' money. I shouldn't be sitting here trying to pick winners'
Independent

Pity poor Rishi Sunak for being charged with delivering Boris Johnson's slogan 'build back greener'

 The behaviour changes required by coronavirus and those needed for the climate emergency seem similar, but the analogy is flawed
Independent


Tweets about this

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urg… https://t.co/10EdTzjOjN 2 days ago

ce_pickles

Charlotte Pickles RT @reformthinktank: Reform director @ce_pickles said: “Ministers acted swiftly to protect jobs as the virus hit, they must be equally swif… 2 days ago

labourblackrose

Alex Braithwaite#BlackLivesMatter#CorbynWasRight🌹 Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges https://t.co/pBdm4uz87J 2 days ago

PatC63316307

Pat C Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges https://t.co/uv00RTIa4N 3 days ago

reformthinktank

Reform Reform director @ce_pickles said: “Ministers acted swiftly to protect jobs as the virus hit, they must be equally s… https://t.co/naKmuTV2To 3 days ago

IndyPolitics

Indy Politics Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges https://t.co/LYfKtt7RtL 3 days ago

qeensdale

john collings Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges https://t.co/kACYVZ87U0 3 days ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant RT @Independent: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges https://t.co/rTaj… 3 days ago