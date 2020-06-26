Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak to set 'exceptionally high' bar for company bailouts in warning to corporate giants

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant



Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in the Isle of Dogs, London, to see how businesses are putting social distancing measures in place. It comes after the Government announced that on July 4th all pubs and restaurants can reopen if rules are followed to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970