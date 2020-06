Prime Minister to announce 10-year school building plan in spending blitz Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a spending blitz during a speech on Tuesday as he lays the groundwork for the UK to spend its way out of the coronavirus downturn by undertaking a vast building programme. Boris Johnson is expected to announce a spending blitz during a speech on Tuesday as he lays the groundwork for the UK to spend its way out of the coronavirus downturn by undertaking a vast building programme. 👓 View full article

