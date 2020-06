Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson reveals £1bn plan to help pupils catch up after lockdown



Boris Johnson has revealed a £1 billion plan to help pupils catch up with their education before September after spending months out of school during the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Prime Minister to announce 10-year school building plan in spending blitz Boris Johnson is expected to announce a spending blitz during a speech on Tuesday as he lays the groundwork for the UK to spend its way out of the coronavirus...

Wales Online 20 minutes ago



'Get Britain moving again', PM Johnson to unveil new infrastructure plan Shares Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a plan this week to get Britain "moving again" after the coronavirus lockdown, when the government will set out...

WorldNews 4 hours ago





Tweets about this