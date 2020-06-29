Reading terror attack suspect charged with three counts of murder following stabbing of gay men
Monday, 29 June 2020 () The suspect in the Reading terror attack which took the lives of three gay men has been charged with murder. Reading terror attack suspect Khairi Saadallah was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder on Monday (June 28). He is accused of stabbing to death three beloved members of...
