Reading terror attack suspect charged with three counts of murder following stabbing of gay men

PinkNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The suspect in the Reading terror attack which took the lives of three gay men has been charged with murder. Reading terror attack suspect Khairi Saadallah was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder on Monday (June 28). He is accused of stabbing to death three beloved members of...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Terror police charge man with murder after Reading attack

Terror police charge man with murder after Reading attack 00:50

 A man has been charged after three men died and several others were injured in a knife attack in Reading. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack [Video]

Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel joins mourners gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of the Reading attack on June 20. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has been charged with three..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Reading attack: Khairi Saadallah charged [Video]

Reading attack: Khairi Saadallah charged

The man arrested in connection with the Reading knife attack has been charged with three counts of murder.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:42Published
Glasgow stabbing attack: Injured police officer named [Video]

Glasgow stabbing attack: Injured police officer named

Constable David Whyte has been named as the police officer seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a Glasgow hotel.Police said a male suspect was shot dead by an armed unit and that the attack was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

UK police charge suspect with murder of 3 in Reading park

 LONDON (AP) — U.K. counter-terrorism police have charged a 25-year-old man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a stabbing...
Seattle Times Also reported by •PinkNews

Reading attack suspect Khairi Saadallah shouted 'Allahu akbar' during park stabbing, court hears

 Suspect appears in court charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder
Independent

Libyan suspect in court over UK knife attack that killed 3

 LONDON (AP) — A 25-year-old Libyan asylum-seeker accused of stabbing three men to death with a kitchen knife as they sat in an English city park made his first...
Seattle Times


