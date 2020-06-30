Pioneering trans rights activist Marsha P. Johnson celebrated with Google Doodle to mark the end of Pride Month
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Marsha P. Johnson, the pioneering trans activist and Stonewall icon, has been honoured on the last day of Pride Month with a Google Doodle. A Black trans woman, civil rights activist, drag queen and sex worker, Johnson is most well-known for her involvement in the 1969 Stonewall uprising. Who was Marsha P. Johnson? Having...
The Chicago Pride Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, but there were events to adapt to COVID-19, with a Black Trans Lives Matter march on Sunday that started at the Belmont Red, Brown, and Purple Line station.
This Day in History: The Stonewall Riots Begin June 28, 1969 The riots are considered the first major protest of the LGBTQ community for equal rights. They began after midnight at the Stonewall Inn on..