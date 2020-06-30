Pioneering trans rights activist Marsha P. Johnson celebrated with Google Doodle to mark the end of Pride Month Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Marsha P. Johnson, the pioneering trans activist and Stonewall icon, has been honoured on the last day of Pride Month with a Google Doodle. A Black trans woman, civil rights activist, drag queen and sex worker, Johnson is most well-known for her involvement in the 1969 Stonewall uprising. Who was Marsha P. Johnson? Having... 👓 View full article

