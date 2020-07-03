Global  

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs: Black Lives Matter offers a new lens on the show

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 July 2020
Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has said the protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have prompted him to re-examine the hit show through a different lens, and he has been happy to see protesters carrying signs bearing quotes from the show.
