DTN Breaking News Hamilton star Daveed Diggs: Black Lives Matter offers a new lens on the show 42 minutes ago Cliff Smith @BeesWax2017 @TheCrushedBones @toadmeister Did you even watch the video? The narrator is Hamilton star Daveed Diggs. 2 hours ago Richard https://t.co/9RE02sVhsW Catch the film version of Hamilton on Disney + this weekend to see Daveed Diggs in his sta… https://t.co/LbKsp9u56H 7 hours ago Matthew Sidney Long Probably my favorite STAR to come out of #Hamilton (#OaklandStrong): Daveed Diggs talks about what fans can expect… https://t.co/NkL0dPIlTd 9 hours ago Scenestr QLD RT @scenestr: Could this be a preview of our future? New #netflixseries #Snowpiercer is a dystopian fantasy drama starring Jennifer Connell… 20 hours ago scenestr Could this be a preview of our future? New #netflixseries #Snowpiercer is a dystopian fantasy drama starring Jennif… https://t.co/NGccj1t7m9 20 hours ago LuminousBeingsNYC "Hamilton" Star Daveed Diggs Explains How Thomas Jefferson Planted All T... https://t.co/iPMsSHJCTH via @YouTube 3 days ago Trump2020 @SnowpiercerTV @tntdrama I will never watch this show again . Get rid of a hypocrite Daveed Daniele Diggs . Played… https://t.co/kskPBcm4aA 5 days ago