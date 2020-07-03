Global  

Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their son.
 Christina Ricci has split from her husband, James Heerdegen, and reportedly received an emergency protective order to force him to stay away.

Christina Ricci reportedly wins protective order against husband [Video]

Christina Ricci reportedly wins protective order against husband

Christina Ricci has reportedly been granted a protective order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen, following a police call-out to her home in Woodland Hills, California.

Clarkson's new breakup tunes: Kelly Clarkson working on new album as she copes with divorce [Video]

Clarkson's new breakup tunes: Kelly Clarkson working on new album as she copes with divorce

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly working on a new album while she is going through her divorce. It was revealed back in June that the star and her husband Brandon Blackstock are filing for divorce after..

Post-divorce Kelly Clarkson should date one of these famous men [Video]

Post-divorce Kelly Clarkson should date one of these famous men

Kelly Clarkson's latest "Breakaway" is her divorce. She filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage and several months quarantining together in Montana.

