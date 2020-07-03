|
Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their son.
Christina Ricci has split from her husband, James Heerdegen, and reportedly received an emergency protective order to force him to stay away.
