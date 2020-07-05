Global  

Temporary ban on asylum seekers sent to Glasgow as city tries to 'ease pressures' following knife attack

Independent Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Glasgow City Council says move is designed to 'ease pressures' in city amid mounting concerns about living conditions for asylum seekers placed in hotels during lockdown
Aid groups have described living conditions inside hotels housing asylum seekers in the Scottish city of Glasgow as degrading and unsanitary.

The man responsible for a knife attack in a Glasgow hotel has been described as a “quiet and polite and decent guy” by asylum seekers who were residing there.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by officers after six people – including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte – were injured in the incident on Friday at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street.

 Charities had raised concerns about policy of housing asylum-seekers in hotels during coronavirus lockdown
Independent

Constable David Whyte has been named as the police officer seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a Glasgow hotel. Police said a male suspect was shot dead by an armed unit and that the attack was..

A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Glasgow. Police Scotland said a male suspect was..

 The police officer injured in the Park Inn Hotel knife attack in Glasgow has been released from hospital.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Record

 The man responsible for a knife attack in a Glasgow hotel has been described as a “quiet and polite and decent guy” by asylum seekers who were residing...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

 Glasgow City Council says move is designed to 'ease pressures' in city amid mounting concerns about living conditions for asylum seekers placed in hotels during...
Independent Also reported by •Daily RecordRIA Nov.

