Temporary ban on asylum seekers sent to Glasgow as city tries to 'ease pressures' following knife attack

Glasgow attacker described as ‘quiet, polite, decent guy’ by asylum seekers



The man responsible for a knife attack in a Glasgow hotel has been described as a “quiet and polite and decent guy” by asylum seekers who were residing there.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by officers after six people – including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte – were injured in the incident on Friday at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970