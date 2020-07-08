Global  

Pep Clotet: Birmingham City boss leaves club immediately

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet leaves the club after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Swansea City.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season 01:01

 Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been...

Pep Clotet Pep Clotet Spanish football coach


Birmingham City F.C. Birmingham City F.C. Association football club

Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund close to completing deal for Birmingham City teenager

 Borussia Dortmund are close to completing the signing of teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.
BBC News

Swansea City A.F.C. Swansea City A.F.C. Association football club

'Fed up' - Birmingham City fans fume as club 'sleepwalk' to danger

 Birmingham City 1-3 Swansea City reaction: Blues suffered another setback last night with Steve Cooper's side running riot at St Andrew's in the Championship...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield ObserverBBC Local NewsWalsall Advertiser

Birmingham City 1-3 Swansea City: Blues triumph sees Swans boost play-off hopes

 Swansea City breathe life into their push for a return to the Premier League with an impressive 3-1 victory at Birmingham City.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Alan Hutton explains why Steven Gerrard rejected Birmingham City

 Birmingham City news - Rangers manager has been linked with replacing Pep Clotet at St Andrew's
Walsall Advertiser


