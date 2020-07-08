|
Pep Clotet: Birmingham City boss leaves club immediately
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet leaves the club after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Swansea City.
Pep Clotet Spanish football coach
Birmingham City F.C. Association football club
Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund close to completing deal for Birmingham City teenagerBorussia Dortmund are close to completing the signing of teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.
BBC News
Swansea City A.F.C. Association football club
