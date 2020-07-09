Global  

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera feared dead after son, 4, found alone on boat

Daily Record Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Missing Glee star Naya Rivera feared dead after son, 4, found alone on boatGlee star Naya Rivera reportedly rented a pontoon and went swimming in a lake with her four-year-old son, who was found floating on the boat alone hours later.
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat

Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat 00:52

 Former Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after an incident on Wednesday which saw her four-year-old son left alone in a boat on a Californian lake.

