Missing Glee star Naya Rivera feared dead after son, 4, found alone on boat Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Glee star Naya Rivera reportedly rented a pontoon and went swimming in a lake with her four-year-old son, who was found floating on the boat alone hours later. Glee star Naya Rivera reportedly rented a pontoon and went swimming in a lake with her four-year-old son, who was found floating on the boat alone hours later. 👓 View full article

