|
|
|
Missing Glee star Naya Rivera feared dead after son, 4, found alone on boat
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Glee star Naya Rivera reportedly rented a pontoon and went swimming in a lake with her four-year-old son, who was found floating on the boat alone hours later.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Former Glee star missing at California lake
Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
|
Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead
Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after failing to get back on a boat while swimming with her son.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:09Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|