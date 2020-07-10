‘Amber Turd’ joke emerged after faeces found in Johnny Depp’s bed, court hears
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Johnny Depp found it “hilarious” to see photographs of faeces in the bed he shared with Amber Heard and was “convinced” it was either his ex-wife herself, or one of her friends who was involved in the episode, the High Court has heard.
Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London. Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the...