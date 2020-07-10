Global  
 

'Amber Turd' joke emerged after faeces found in Johnny Depp's bed, court hears

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 10 July 2020
Johnny Depp found it “hilarious” to see photographs of faeces in the bed he shared with Amber Heard and was “convinced” it was either his ex-wife herself, or one of her friends who was involved in the episode, the High Court has heard.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing 01:11

 Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London. Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the...

