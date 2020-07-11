Widow condemns ‘barbaric’ death of bus driver beaten over face masks

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok 01:29 Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok Nye stressed the importance of wearing face masks in a new TikTok video on Thursday. Bill Nye, via TikTok Bill Nye, via TikTok Nye's video comes as cases of COVID-19 have dramatically risen in some U.S. states. With three million...