Widow condemns ‘barbaric’ death of bus driver beaten over face masks
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () The wife of a French bus driver savagely beaten after he asked four passengers to wear face masks aboard his vehicle has called for “exemplary punishment” after he died of his injuries.
Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok Nye stressed the importance of wearing face masks in a new TikTok video on Thursday. Bill Nye, via TikTok Bill Nye, via TikTok Nye's video comes as cases of COVID-19 have dramatically risen in some U.S. states. With three million...
Grooming salons in India's financial capital reopened after a gap of around three months. Mumbai has been the hardest-hit by Covid among all Indian cities. Mumbai's Covid tally has crossed 75,500 with..
