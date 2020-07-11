Global  
 

Widow condemns ‘barbaric’ death of bus driver beaten over face masks

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The wife of a French bus driver savagely beaten after he asked four passengers to wear face masks aboard his vehicle has called for “exemplary punishment” after he died of his injuries.
