Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The lengths Fox News host Tucker Carlson went to in defence of his racist and homophobic head writer is extraordinary

PinkNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insisted that the uncovered racist and homophobic beliefs of his head writer have “nothing to do” with the show. Carlson’s head writer Blake Neff resigned last week after it revealed he had posted sickeningly bigoted messages, peppered with homophobic slurs, to a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer 00:28

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content. Neff's posts frequently used the n-word and other derogatory slurs for blacks, latinos,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point [Video]

Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point

Critics accused Tucker Carlson of echoing white supremacist talking points on his Fox News show as he went after Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:37Published
Florida Runner Finds Human Head On The Side Of The Road [Video]

Florida Runner Finds Human Head On The Side Of The Road

A woman running in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning found a human head on the side of a road just west of an interstate overpass. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s head writer quits after his obscene racism and homophobia is exposed

 Blake Neff, the head writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has quit after it was revealed he posted a slew of racist, homophobic and misogynistic messages...
PinkNews


Tweets about this