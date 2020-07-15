|
Boris Johnson accused of lacking compassion for coronavirus victims after making 'Calvin Klein briefs' joke
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has been accused of lacking compassion for Covid-19 victims, after cracking a gag about "Calvin Klein briefs" when questioned in the Commons.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36Published
Boris Johnson departs for PMQs
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55Published
Boris Johnson promises independent inquiry into coronavirus pandemicBoris Johnson has promised an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent
Starmer tells Boris Johnson to punish BA for rehiring 30,000 staff on worse pay and conditionsAirline's 'actions cannot be allowed to stand without consequences on landing slots' Labour leader says
Independent
Calvin Klein (company) American fashion house
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this