Boris Johnson accused of lacking compassion for coronavirus victims after making 'Calvin Klein briefs' joke

Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government’s furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson departs for PMQs Boris Johnson departs from Downing Street for this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Airline's 'actions cannot be allowed to stand without consequences on landing slots' Labour leader says

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 21 hours ago

Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what "tools of enforcement".. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago