Gay MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle resigns from Labour frontbench following heated row over JK Rowling’s anti-trans tirades Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, a gay British MP, has resigned from the Labour Party frontbench as shadow environment minister after a row over JK Rowling’s anti-trans comments reached boiling point. The Brighton Kemptown representative explained in a Twitter statement Thursday evening that a barbed “campaign by the... 👓 View full article

