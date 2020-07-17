Queen’s private ceremony for Captain Sir Tom Moore ‘icing on cake’, say family
Friday, 17 July 2020 () The family of fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore have described the Queen’s decision to give him his knighthood in a unique private ceremony as “the icing on the cake” of his achievements.
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, the charity the veteran raised money for.