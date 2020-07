You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson arrested on felony assault charges: report Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested Thursday for reportedly a slew of domestic violence and assault charges.

FOXNews.com 4 hours ago



Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend Is Arrested for Domestic Violence Hayden Panettiere says she is ready to "regain my voice and my life." Just days after the actress was granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Brian...

E! Online 7 hours ago





Tweets about this