Knighthood from the Queen ‘something very special’, says Captain Sir Tom Moore
Saturday, 18 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) Newly knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore has said being presented with the honour by the Queen was “something very special”.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
18 hours ago
National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.
Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen 00:42
