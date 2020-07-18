Knighthood from the Queen ‘something very special’, says Captain Sir Tom Moore

Global  
 

Newly knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore has said being presented with the honour by the Queen was “something very special”.
 National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

