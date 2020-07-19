England v West Indies: Ben Stokes drops Alzarri Joseph as England miss early chance

Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols



Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.

