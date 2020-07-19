|
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes drops Alzarri Joseph as England miss early chance
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
England miss a golden opportunity early on day four as Ben Stokes drops a catch at second slip off the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the second Test at Old Trafford.
