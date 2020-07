The Voice’s Avery Wilson comes out as bisexual on his 25th birthday, only to be met with an onslaught of biphobia Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The singer and songwriter Avery Wilson, who rose to fame on season three of The Voice, has come out as bisexual to his fans. Wilson made it onto the American series of the singing competition when he was just 16, performing on Cee Lo Green’s team. He was eliminated in the knockout rounds but later signed …... 👓 View full article

Tweets about this MCPSPride @bradleybirkholz apparently https://t.co/J0mSPZV096 just came out as bi and is facing his wave of "fans" being horr… https://t.co/6F0QTfvrfl 4 minutes ago Wolf Jilly Jill /BLM🏳️‍🌈🐺 RT @PinkNews: The Voice's Avery Wilson comes out as bisexual on his 25th birthday, only to be met with an onslaught of biphobia https://t.c… 34 minutes ago PinkNews The Voice's Avery Wilson comes out as bisexual on his 25th birthday, only to be met with an onslaught of biphobia https://t.co/zMSBw8KeTe 2 hours ago EuroBiCon Avery Wilson comes out as bisexual.👇 He’s an American singer, songwriter and dancer. Wilson started his career in 2… https://t.co/c6MAmppuKY 10 hours ago 🌻 Maven Logik Lee (New) 🌐 YES @AveryWilson 💯🌻🌻 I’m here for it! https://t.co/LenPtmDGxS 15 hours ago