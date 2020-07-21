Global  
 

Vivienne Westwood casually swings inside a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey to support Julian Assange

PinkNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020
In some casual news, British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, dressed in a canary yellow suit, climbed inside a giant birdcage and hauled herself 10 feet in the air in a stunt to support Julian Assange. Westwood, 79, is protesting against the incarceration of the WikiLeaks founder, who is currently facing a heaving list...
Vivienne Westwood suspends herself in giant birdcage and claims "the world is corrupt" at London protest for Julian Assange 02:12

 ++PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING++ Dame Vivienne Westwood claimed "the world is corrupt" as she was suspended in a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday (July 21) as part of a protest in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition to the USA on...

