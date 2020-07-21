|
Vivienne Westwood casually swings inside a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey to support Julian Assange
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
In some casual news, British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, dressed in a canary yellow suit, climbed inside a giant birdcage and hauled herself 10 feet in the air in a stunt to support Julian Assange. Westwood, 79, is protesting against the incarceration of the WikiLeaks founder, who is currently facing a heaving list...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this