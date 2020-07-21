Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I am the canary': Vivienne Westwood protests from giant birdcage for Julian Assange

Mashable Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Vivienne Westwood has spent her Tuesday morning dressed in bright yellow clothing, sitting inside a giant birdcage in support of Julian Assange.

The famous fashion designer set up outside London's Old Bailey criminal court, using a megaphone to call for the Wikileaks co-founder not to be extradited to America.

"I am Julian...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition 00:39

 Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange “stitch-up”, dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vivienne Westwood suspends herself in giant birdcage and claims "the world is corrupt" at London protest for Julian Assange [Video]

Vivienne Westwood suspends herself in giant birdcage and claims "the world is corrupt" at London protest for Julian Assange

++PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING++ Dame Vivienne Westwood claimed "the world is corrupt" as she was suspended in a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday (July 21) as part of a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published
Bizarre! Dame Vivienne Westwood suspended 10 ft in the air inside giant bird cage in London [Video]

Bizarre! Dame Vivienne Westwood suspended 10 ft in the air inside giant bird cage in London

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has been harnessed into a giant birdcage and suspended 10 feet in the air in front of The Old Bailey this morning (21 July). The stunt, organised by the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Vivienne Westwood casually swings inside a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey to support Julian Assange

 In some casual news, British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, dressed in a canary yellow suit, climbed inside a giant birdcage and hauled herself 10 feet in...
PinkNews

Julian Assange case a ‘stitch-up’ – Dame Vivienne Westwood

 Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange “stitch-up”, dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

flemingjude

Jude Fleming, Press Freedom, GaslightingAssange Caged like a 'canary', Vivienne Westwood protests for Assange in London https://t.co/TSSzaJpcu5 34 seconds ago

flemingjude

Jude Fleming, Press Freedom, GaslightingAssange RT @GlobalsNewsroom: Dame Vivienne Westwood dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage to protest the treatment of Julian Assange outsid… 1 minute ago

whysuspectus

Why Suspect Us RT @Reuters: Caged like a 'canary', Vivienne Westwood protests for Assange in London https://t.co/l5Tp8UbR2S https://t.co/CVKQrsNRcD 2 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL 'I am the canary': Vivienne Westwood protests from giant birdcage for Julian Assange https://t.co/npzlQXg8fA #tech… https://t.co/qqg3aEK5eE 3 minutes ago

CoachingYMJ

Motivation Journals 'I am the canary': Vivienne Westwood protests from giant birdcage for Julian Assange https://t.co/tg2QXGXIfh 3 minutes ago

dbon5033

David Ian Bone Caged like a 'canary', Vivienne Westwood protests for Assange in London https://t.co/uc2NNhh7OS 9 minutes ago

londonn60929305

london news RT @LBCNews: Dame Vivienne Westwood dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage to protest the treatment of Julian Assange outside the Ol… 15 minutes ago

Hamburg4Assange

Hamburg4Assange RT @Barb_The_Great: "Caged Like a 'Canary', Vivienne Westwood Protests for Assange in London" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/eXYCnuuKX5 20 minutes ago