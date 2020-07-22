Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emily Maitlis clashes with Tory MP who blamed media over Brexit and Russia report

Independent Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
'I do think this is rehashing a rather stale debate,' says head of powerful foreign affairs committee – after Russia report found government ignored potential interference in 2016 vote
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote 01:46

 Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emily Maitlis Emily Maitlis UK-based BBC news presenter


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 162 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 162 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

UK close to abandoning post-Brexit trade deal with EU due to deadlock on key issues, report claims

 Disagreements remain on fishing rights and so-called level playing field guarantees
Independent

Reports shows that Russia interfered in Scottish vote, maybe Brexit too

 London — Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed..
WorldNews
Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament [Video]

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ISC: Government "did not want to know" if Russia interfered [Video]

ISC: Government "did not want to know" if Russia interfered

The Intelligence and Security Committee's long-delayed report into Russian interference in UK politics has found that nobody in government knew if Russia sought to influence the Brexit referendum..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Long-awaited Russia report to be published [Video]

Long-awaited Russia report to be published

A long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy will be published on Tuesday at a time when relations with Moscow are under severe strain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Emily Maitlis clashes with Tory MP who blamed media over Brexit and Russia report

 'I do think this is rehashing a rather stale debate,' says head of powerful foreign affairs committee – after Russia report found government ignored potential...
Independent

Russia report: Inquiry into potential Brexit vote interference rejected by UK government

 The intelligence committee's call for an urgent investigation into "potential" Russian interference in the Brexit referendum has been dismissed by ministers...
Independent Also reported by •Al Jazeera

Russia 'tried to meddle in Scottish vote'

 A long-awaited report will reveal Kremlin influence on UK elections - but says there was no influence on Brexit.
The Age Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this