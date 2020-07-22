|
Emily Maitlis clashes with Tory MP who blamed media over Brexit and Russia report
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
'I do think this is rehashing a rather stale debate,' says head of powerful foreign affairs committee – after Russia report found government ignored potential interference in 2016 vote
Emily Maitlis UK-based BBC news presenter
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit briefing: 162 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
UK close to abandoning post-Brexit trade deal with EU due to deadlock on key issues, report claimsDisagreements remain on fishing rights and so-called level playing field guarantees
Independent
Reports shows that Russia interfered in Scottish vote, maybe Brexit tooLondon — Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed..
WorldNews
Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:36Published
