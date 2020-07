You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance



CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 10 hours ago Wild deer and bunny dubbed 'real life Bambi and Thumper'



This is the adorable moment a 'real life Bambi and Thumper' were spotted hiking through the forest side by side. Footage shows the wild deer and bunny walking along a forest trail during a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 22 hours ago Government defends Spain quarantine move



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defends the new rules requiring passengersarriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days, after the popularholiday destination reported a spike in coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this