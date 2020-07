Trish #VotedLabour 🖐️ #GTTO #NHSLove Former ‘naughty Tory’ MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women https://t.co/mvElA9pQWZ 6 minutes ago

🌹Scouse socialist🌹🗳️Politics & Pop-culture🤖 Former ‘naughty #Tory’ MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women what is it with so many 'family value… https://t.co/souACptak3 7 minutes ago

DC RT @MikeDLondon: "I'm a naughty Tory" Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke found guilty of sexual assault https://t.co/N6KsM4ccvl 9 minutes ago

Clutter 🕸️ RT @kirkkorner: Former MP Charlie Elphicke, the 'Naughty Tory', has been convicted by a jury of 3 counts of sexual assault on two women. He… 12 minutes ago

rose nugent Former 'naughty Tory' MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assault https://t.co/lJDeAxOPfG 16 minutes ago

LSW1 RT @WestmonsterUK: Former ‘naughty Tory’ MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women. “There is a very real possibility he face… 29 minutes ago

Devonshire and Meads Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very real possibility” of jail after being convicted… https://t.co/6QSv0n8deN 31 minutes ago