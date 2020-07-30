|
|
|
Rhian Brewster: Swansea City hope to land Liverpool striker on second loan
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Head coach Steve Cooper is hopeful that Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster will return to Swansea City on loan next season.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat
Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|